In a sweeping crackdown that underscores the ongoing battle against gun violence in New York City, the NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office have unveiled 36 indictments tied to a years long investigation known as “Operation Crossfire,” targeting two of Brooklyn’s most active street gang factions.

According to prosecutors, the takedown centers on alleged members of the WOOO and CHOO alliances, rival groups that have been linked to a series of violent incidents across Brownsville. In total, the 36 defendants face a staggering 188 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and weapons possession.

Authorities say the charges stem from at least 36 separate shooting incidents that left 11 people wounded, including one fatality, painting a grim picture of the level of violence that has plagued parts of Brooklyn in recent years. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez described the defendants as being responsible for a “remarkable amount of gunfire” that terrorized residents and destabilized entire neighborhoods.

“Operation Crossfire” was launched in March 2023, bringing together the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division and the DA’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau in a coordinated effort to dismantle ongoing cycles of retaliation between rival crews. Investigators spent years tracking patterns of violence, building cases through surveillance, ballistics evidence, and social media activity, all aimed at connecting individual incidents into a broader conspiracy.

The scope of the indictment reflects not only the depth of the investigation, but also the age range of those involved. Officials confirmed that the defendants range from 16 to 27 years old, with at least 10 minors included in the charges. Of the 36 individuals named, 35 have already been arraigned, while one remains at large.

For Brooklyn, this is part of a larger pattern of enforcement aimed at curbing violence in neighborhoods like Brownsville, where longstanding rivalries have fueled cycles of retaliation. Law enforcement officials have consistently pointed to these conflicts as a driving force behind shootings that often impact not just those involved, but innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

The timing of the indictments also reflects increased pressure on city officials to address public safety concerns. Recent incidents involving stray bullets and high profile shootings have kept the spotlight on Brooklyn’s streets, reinforcing the urgency behind operations like this one.

Still, while authorities are framing “Operation Crossfire” as a major victory, history suggests that dismantling one network does not automatically end the violence. Gang structures often shift, reorganize, or rebrand, leaving law enforcement in a constant cycle of response.

What this operation does represent, however, is a clear message. The city is continuing to invest resources into long term investigations, not just immediate arrests, with the goal of targeting entire networks rather than isolated individuals.

For the communities affected, the hope is that this takedown brings some level of relief. For the city, it is another chapter in the ongoing effort to break cycles of violence that have defined certain neighborhoods for decades.

And for Brooklyn’s streets, “Operation Crossfire” is a reminder that the war against gun violence is far from over.