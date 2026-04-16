The Pentagon is exploring an unusual partnership with major American manufacturers as it looks to ramp up weapons production under mounting global pressure.

Pentagon held talks with Ford and GM about supporting weapons production https://t.co/VnoefDLYMr — Financial Times (@FT) April 16, 2026

Senior defense officials have held discussions with leaders from General Motors, Ford, GE Aerospace, and Oshkosh about adapting automotive assembly lines for military use. The conversations began before the United States entered the Iran conflict in February 2026, but urgency has increased as existing stockpiles face heavy strain.

Ongoing support for Ukraine, now in its fourth year of war, combined with intensified military activity in the Middle East, has pushed munitions demand beyond current capacity. Officials point to the rapid depletion of key systems, including Tomahawk missiles being used at a pace far exceeding normal levels.

The Pentagon’s interest centers on the auto sector’s ability to produce at scale. Unlike traditional defense contractors, which are built for precision and smaller batch output, companies like Ford and General Motors operate high-volume manufacturing systems that could be redirected toward missiles, drones, and tactical vehicles.

Executives including Ford CEO Jim Farley and GM CEO Mary Barra have reportedly participated in early-stage talks focused on how personnel, facilities, and logistics networks could be integrated into defense production. At this stage, no formal agreements have been finalized.

The approach mirrors a historic precedent. During World War II, Detroit’s auto industry famously halted civilian vehicle production to build bombers, tanks, and other military equipment. Defense officials see echoes of that model in today’s environment, though the technological demands are far more complex.

Recent experience also plays a role in shaping the strategy. During the Covid-19 pandemic, industrial companies successfully pivoted to produce ventilators and other critical supplies under government coordination. That rapid shift demonstrated how commercial manufacturing could be repurposed in times of national need.

The discussions are part of a broader push tied to a proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget aimed at expanding the U.S. industrial base. Whether automakers will ultimately enter the defense supply chain at scale remains uncertain, but the conversations signal a growing recognition that traditional production pipelines alone may not meet current demands.