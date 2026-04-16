Reebok and Icecream, the brand founded by Pharrell Williams and NIGO®, have officially announced the return of the Board Flip sneaker. Following a successful comeback teaser at ComplexCon Las Vegas in late 2025, the brands are set to release two distinct colorways that celebrate the silhouette’s 2005 origins.
The upcoming drop features the return of the classic Watermelon colorway alongside a brand new Pink Lemonade edition. Originally a staple of the mid-2000s skate era, the Board Flip remains a unique cultural bridge between professional skateboarding and high-end streetwear.
The 2026 iteration maintains its archival integrity with a leather upper, perforated panels, and a textured rubber toe cap. Design enthusiasts will recognize the signature Bones & Cones logo embroidered on the heel, alongside classic Icecream branding on the tongue and sockliner. The shoe is built for performance, featuring an injection-molded EVA midsole and skate-ready tread.
“The Board Flip represents a specific moment for us, so bringing it back was about doing it with intention,” said Ross Westland, Creative Director of Billionaire Boys Club Icecream. “Watermelon reintroduced the silhouette in a way that felt familiar. Pink Lemonade felt like a natural next step, building on that momentum while introducing something new, without losing what made it work in the first place.”
“In their own way, the Board Flip holds a distinct place in skate shoe history. Sure, in the late 1990s and early 2000s skateboarding always had cool silhouettes — but when the Board Flips came out, they were truly something unique; visually and culturally. Part neck-breaker, part head-scratcher — it’s a shoe that even today people stop you on the street to talk about. They were the first of their kind, and as a fan who owned a pair when they originally came out 20 years ago, it’s been really special to see them get the re-release they deserve,” said James West, Icecream.
The Board Flip will retail for $150.00. An exclusive release will take place on May 1 at the official Billionaire Boys Club website, followed by a wider global launch on May 6 via the Reebok online store.