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Rick Ross Breaks Silence on Performing Drake Collabs Amid Ongoing Feud

April 16, 2026
Shawn Grant

Rick Ross is making it clear that his professional history with Drake remains untouched, even if their personal friendship is fractured. In a recent appearance on Thoughts in a Culli, the Maybach Music boss explained why he continues to perform with them despite their highly publicized fallout.

“The music I have created in the past, I could never change,” Ross stated. “I enjoyed it and I am still going to enjoy it. No one having differences can make me not enjoy something that I was a part of.” While Ross continues to embrace their shared hits like “Aston Martin Music,” he noted that fans often stop singing Drake’s parts during his live sets.

Regarding a potential reconciliation, Ross remained firm, suggesting that the ball is in Drake’s court. “Homie has a lot of issues he has to address,” Ross remarked. “Is there any potential of him being a real person? He has to decide that.”

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