Rick Ross is making it clear that his professional history with Drake remains untouched, even if their personal friendship is fractured. In a recent appearance on Thoughts in a Culli, the Maybach Music boss explained why he continues to perform with them despite their highly publicized fallout.

“The music I have created in the past, I could never change,” Ross stated. “I enjoyed it and I am still going to enjoy it. No one having differences can make me not enjoy something that I was a part of.” While Ross continues to embrace their shared hits like “Aston Martin Music,” he noted that fans often stop singing Drake’s parts during his live sets.

Regarding a potential reconciliation, Ross remained firm, suggesting that the ball is in Drake’s court. “Homie has a lot of issues he has to address,” Ross remarked. “Is there any potential of him being a real person? He has to decide that.”