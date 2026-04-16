The Ride Along franchise is lining up another installment, with Ice Cube and Kevin Hart preparing to reunite for a third film that has been years in the making.

According to industry reports, both stars are in early discussions to return, alongside longtime collaborators Will Packer and director Tim Story. Daniel Gold has been tapped to write the screenplay, which appears to have finally aligned the creative vision that previously stalled the project.

For years, the core team struggled to agree on the direction of a third entry. That roadblock may now be resolved, as Gold’s script has reportedly given everyone involved a foundation they can support.

Production would once again bring together the original forces behind the series. Packer is expected to produce through Will Packer Productions, while Ice Cube and Hart will also serve as producers via Cube Vision and Hartbeat Productions. Story is also set to contribute as a producer through his company, The Story Company.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the franchise’s dynamic is well established. Hart’s character, Ben Barber, a security guard with something to prove, has consistently been tested by his girlfriend’s brother, James Payton, the no-nonsense cop played by Ice Cube. The first film centered on crime in Atlanta, while the sequel expanded the action to Miami before circling back.

As discussions continue around Ride Along 3, Packer is also marking a strong opening for another project. His romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany, starring Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page, debuted with $8 million domestically in its first weekend. The film, set in Italy and built around a woman navigating love through a fake engagement, has already crossed $9 million globally against a reported $18 million budget.

With renewed alignment behind the scenes, Ride Along 3 appears closer than ever to moving from long-discussed idea to active production.