Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits to Once Cutting off a Dead Raccoon’s Penis

This will likely be the wildest story you hear today. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services of the United States of America, has admitted that he once cut off a dead raccoon’s penis to explore it.

Yup, full stop.

The reveal came in a new biography of his life, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise, in which the moment was described in his journal. And the words from RFK is as follows: “I was standing in front of my parked car on I-684 cutting the penis out of a road killed raccoon, thinking about how weird some of my family members have turned out to be.”

Yeah, his family members are the weird ones. To take it a bit further, his children were in the car during the moment.

This isn’t the first weird reveal from RFK. Earlier this year, he admitted to once sniffing cocaine off toilet seats.