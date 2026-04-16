Sexyy Red has officially released her highly anticipated new album, Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa, via Rebel and gamma. Arriving on her birthday to close out Aries season, the 20-track project lands just in time for the second weekend of Coachella following her electric debut at the festival.

The album features a star-studded lineup of producers, including Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, Tay Keith, and ATL Jacob. Lil Yachty also contributes to the project, helming the production for “NDA” and “Richer Den Alla My Opps.” Longtime collaborator Shawn Ferrari provides the seismic trap foundation for many of the album’s rawest tracks, while mixtape veteran DJ Holiday hosts the project, giving it a classic feel.

Fans will recognize successful singles like “If You Want It” and the Key Glock-assisted “Hang Wit A Bad B*tch.” The album also explores new territory with “Rackies,” an ATL Jacob-produced track that samples the ringtone rap classic “Laffy Taffy.” Another standout, “Team Lil Booty,” features a guest appearance from Pluto and serves as a confident anthem for natural beauty.

Sexyy Red recently showcased these new tracks during a show-stopping Coachella set that featured surprise appearances from Central Cee and Lizzo. From the Gateway Arch stage design to her signature unfiltered lyricism, the St. Louis star proves she is a permanent force in hip hop. Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa is available now on all major streaming platforms.