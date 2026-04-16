The Harlem Globetrotters have officially hit their centennial milestone, celebrating 100 years of basketball magic and cultural impact. To honor this legendary legacy, Shoe Palace has launched an exclusive apparel collection inspired by a century of the team’s iconic style, art, and pioneering spirit.

Founded in 1926, the Globetrotters played a vital role in American history by providing professional opportunities for Black players during segregation and helping pave the way for the integration of basketball. The Shoe Palace x Harlem Globetrotters collection draws from this deep well of iconography to create a once-in-a-lifetime fashion capsule.

“The Harlem Globetrotters were a huge part of my childhood, and those memories still mean

everything to me. Collaborations like this aren’t just exciting—they’re deeply personal, not just for me, but for fans all over the world who grew up feeling that same magic,” Shoe Palace CEO, Ralph Mersho.

Standout pieces in the collection include a fully embellished varsity jacket and a premium fleece set. Fans can also shop for satin tricot button-ups, vintage graphic tees, and specialized mesh shorts. Each item is designed to celebrate the fun and showmanship that have made the team a global phenomenon for generations.

The collection officially drops on April 17, 2026. It will be available for purchase at shoepalace.com and at Shoe Palace retail locations nationwide. Whether you are a lifelong fan or a streetwear enthusiast, this release offers a unique chance to own a piece of sports and American history.