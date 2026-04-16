On Jackie Robinson Day, the most important figure in baseball history was honored the way he should be, with family, with reverence, and with the game itself forced to stop and remember what number 42 truly means.

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a series sweep of the New York Mets with an 8 to 2 win at Dodger Stadium, Sonya Pankey Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s granddaughter, stepped to the mound and delivered the ceremonial first pitch. It was a fitting image for a day that is always bigger than the box score, even if the Dodgers handled business on the field.

Every player, coach, and umpire wore 42, the only number retired across all of Major League Baseball, as the sport marked the anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier on April 15, 1947. That yearly visual still matters because Jackie Robinson’s story was never simply about baseball. It was about carrying the pressure of integration, facing racism without flinching, and still performing at a championship level while changing the country in the process.

That is why the details of this day matter.

Sonya Pankey Robinson’s first pitch was not just ceremonial. It was generational. It was family standing in the center of a legacy that still shapes the sport nearly eight decades later. She was joined in the broader pregame observance by fellow granddaughter Ayo Robinson, members of the Mets and Dodgers, Jackie Robinson Foundation scholars, and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick, who helped frame the day in its proper historical context.

And if you really understand baseball, you know the best tributes are not always spoken.

Fernando Tatis Jr. honored Robinson with custom cleats, a visible nod to the man whose courage helped create room for expression, individuality, and Black and Brown presence in a game that once excluded both. Jazz Chisholm Jr. paid tribute in his own way, wearing his pants high and baggy in a style that echoed Robinson’s era. That was not fashion for fashion’s sake. That was history being worn with purpose. Those kinds of details matter to those of us who study this game beyond the stats and standings.

Robinson was chosen by Branch Rickey not only because he was talented enough to survive in the majors, but because he was strong enough to withstand the abuse that would come with integrating the sport. He endured all of it and still became Rookie of the Year, a National League MVP, a World Series champion, and one of the most important American athletes who ever lived.

That is why Jackie Robinson Day still hits the way it does.

It is not just about remembrance. It is about responsibility. It is about asking whether the game is still honoring the burden Robinson carried and whether today’s players truly understand the ground they walk on.

With Sonya Pankey Robinson on the mound, with the Dodgers and Mets gathered in reflection, and with players across the league wearing 42, baseball once again showed that Jackie Robinson’s legacy is not frozen in history.

It is still alive in the game he changed forever.