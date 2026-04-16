The Golden State Warriors kept their season alive on April 15, 2026, storming back to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 126-121 in a high-stakes NBA play-in battle that flipped in the final minutes.

STEPH CURRY IS NOT HUMAN 😱



WARRIORS LEAD 🔥

pic.twitter.com/swxN6p1L2s — HOOPS NATION (@_HoopsNation) April 16, 2026

Golden State spent much of the second half chasing the game before mounting a decisive fourth-quarter push. The comeback was fueled by Stephen Curry, who erupted after halftime and carried the offensive load when it mattered most. Curry finished with 35 points, 27 of them coming in the second half, and buried a critical three-pointer with 50.4 seconds left that helped seal the outcome.

STEPH CURRY IN THE 3RD QUARTER



16 PTS — 6/8 FGM — 3/4 3PM



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pdIeNBLiWZ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 16, 2026

While Curry handled the scoring, Draymond Green anchored the defense down the stretch. His presence disrupted the Clippers’ rhythm in the closing possessions, forcing stops that allowed the Warriors to complete the turnaround and close out the win.

Support came from across the roster. Kristaps Porzingis and Gui Santos each delivered 20 points, giving Golden State the additional firepower needed to overcome the deficit and maintain pressure throughout the final period.

The WARRIORS STAY ALIVE after a slugfest against the Clippers 😤



Golden State earns its FIRST-ever win inside the Intuit Dome 🤯 🔥 #NBA #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Xs3nyctbVw — OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) April 16, 2026

The result ends the Clippers’ postseason hopes and pushes the Warriors one step closer to the playoffs, but the path forward remains unforgiving.

Golden State now heads to Phoenix for a final play-in showdown against the Suns on Friday, April 17, 2026. The stakes are clear. The winner secures the Western Conference’s eighth seed and earns a first-round matchup with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. The losing team will see its season come to an immediate end.

With momentum on their side after a comeback win under pressure, the Warriors move forward with renewed life, but with no margin for error left.