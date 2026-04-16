Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has pulled back from his planned return to the stage in France, announcing that his Marseille concert will no longer move forward as scheduled.

I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends



I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it



My fans are everything to me



Looking forward to the next shows



See you at the top of the globe 🌏 — ye (@kanyewest) April 15, 2026

The performance had been set for June 11 at Stade Vélodrome, but growing scrutiny from French officials created uncertainty around the event. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez indicated that authorities were actively considering steps to block the show, saying they would explore “all possibilities” to prevent it from happening.

Facing that pressure, Ye opted to step away on his own terms. In a message shared Tuesday, he confirmed the delay and framed it as a personal decision. “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice,” he wrote. He also addressed the broader conversation surrounding his public image, adding, “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends.”

The Marseille situation is the latest in a series of international complications affecting Ye’s live appearances. In the United Kingdom, he was recently denied entry ahead of a planned headlining slot at Wireless Festival. That move followed ongoing backlash tied to previous antisemitic statements, which continue to impact his ability to perform in certain markets.

In France, the potential for government intervention added another layer to the controversy. While no formal ban was announced, the signal from officials suggested that the event faced significant hurdles if it moved forward.

For now, Ye’s European plans remain uncertain. The postponed Marseille show leaves open questions about when, or if, it will be rescheduled, as the artist navigates both political resistance and lingering fallout from past remarks.