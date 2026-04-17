21 Savage has officially released the music video for “STEPBROTHERS” featuring Young Nudy, a standout track from his latest chart-topping album, What Happened To The Streets?. Directed by the renowned filmmaker Gabriel Moses, the visual offers a raw, nocturnal portrait of Atlanta through a moody, cinematic lens.

The video captures the city’s energy through a series of fragmented montages, shifting between street-level displays of loyalty and bursts of controlled chaos. A jewelry store heist punctuates the tension, while Moses utilizes a stripped-back palette and gritty textures to define the nocturnal aesthetic. 21 Savage and Young Nudy maintain a dominant presence throughout, grounding the track’s hypnotic rhythm in their shared Atlanta sensibility.

This release follows the massive success of What Happened To The Streets?, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in December. To mark the era, 21 Savage recently partnered with British-Nigerian artist Slawn for a special exhibition at Atlanta’s High Museum of Art. The showcase featured 15 original collaborative works, including the album’s cover and portraits representing the project’s various collaborators. With “STEPBROTHERS,” 21 Savage continues to bridge the gap between high-art aesthetics and the authentic street culture that defines his legacy.