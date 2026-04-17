The legacy of Black Rob and G. Dep is honored and reignited with the release of their new single “Count On It,” available now via DNA Music/HitMaker Distro. “Count On It” commemorates the fifth anniversary of Black Rob’s passing, as the two former Bad Boys deliver a statement rooted in loyalty, history, and timeless street perspective.

“Count On It” is the first offering from the duo’s forthcoming collaborative album, Black & Depper, which is set for release later this year. Built on the chemistry that defined their early work, the track reflects the authenticity that made both artists essential voices during the golden era of Bad Boy Records.

Vibrant contributors to Bad Boy’s rise at the height of its cultural dominance, Black Rob and G. Dep helped shape a defining era in hip-hop. Black Rob emerged as a street narrator with undeniable presence, releasing two albums on the label and delivering one of its most enduring hits with the undeniable anthem “Whoa.” Beyond his solo work, he also appeared on albums from his fellow Bad Boy label-mates The Notorious B.I.G., Mase, G. Dep, and Diddy, while also contributing to remixes for 112, Total, and Faith Evans.

G. Dep’s debut album, Child of the Ghetto, was an introduction to his vast talents, and the project featured appearances from Diddy, Rakim, Kool G Rap, Shyne, Black Rob, Carl Thomas, Mark Curry, and Loon, with production from Sean C, Amen-Ra, Diddy, EZ Elpee, Mario Winans, and Chucky Thompson. Notably, G. Dep remains the only artist to have both Rakim and Kool G Rap appear on the same track — a testament to his respect across generations of lyricists.

With “Count On It,” that legacy is brought forward with purpose. The single stands as more than a release — it’s a reflection of brotherhood, perseverance, and the lasting imprint of two artists whose contributions continue to resonate.

Black & Depper will expand on that foundation, offering a deeper look into the chemistry, history, and shared perspective that defined Black Rob and G. Dep’s connection and chemistry.