The Brock Group Blueprint: How Evan Is Building Athletes Into Brands 

Evan, founder of The Brock Group, is redefining what athlete management looks like, blending the discipline of professional sports with a culture driven mindset to build something bigger than contracts and endorsements.

There’s intention in every move, every connection, every play he calls off the court. He isn’t just managing athletes, he’s developing brands, shaping mindsets, and positioning his clients for success that extends far beyond the game.

His story didn’t start in an office. It started in the gym, overseas, living his first dream as a professional basketball player. But even then, he was thinking bigger. Teammates and other athletes kept coming to him for guidance, for structure, for direction. He naturally stepped into that role long before he made it official.

The real shift came when his younger brother, Chad Baker-Mazara, made his final college transfer. Evan didn’t halfway step in. He went all the way, handling everything with intention and precision. That was the moment The Brock Group stopped being an idea and became a business.

There’s a blueprint to what he’s building. It’s not just about getting clients signed, it’s about developing them as complete individuals. Image, discipline, longevity, identity. Evan sees athletes as more than just stats, focusing on creating something sustainable, something that lasts when the lights fade and the contracts end.

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That mindset is fueled by culture. His soundtrack includes Jay-Z, Drake, Lil Baby, Gunna, and Chris Brown, artists who turned talent into lasting success. That influence shows up in how he thinks and how he moves. For Evan, hip hop isn’t just music, it’s motivation and mindset.

“The music puts me in a different mode,” he says. “It’s motivational. It helps me lock in, create, and execute at a higher level.”

Right now, he’s focused on pre draft training and positioning his athletes for the next level, making sure every move leading up to the NBA Draft is calculated. At the same time, he’s continuing to evolve his management model, adding new layers designed to push his clients past expectations both on and off the court.

What makes Evan different is simple. He’s lived both sides. He understands what it takes to win because he’s done it, winning three championships with three different teams. Now, he’s applying that same discipline, focus, and competitive mindset to business.

He’s also not building alone. Surrounded by a circle of successful friends and entrepreneurs, Evan continues to sharpen his business instincts through mentorship, observation, and experience. It’s a constant process of learning, applying, and leveling up.

His goals for 2026 are clear. Scale The Brock Group and ensure the athletes he works with don’t just reach their dreams, but maintain them with stability. For Evan, it’s not about quick wins, it’s about longevity.

For former athletes trying to find their next move, his advice is grounded and real. Be patient. Give yourself grace. Learn new skills and stay close to people who are already ahead. Growth takes time, but it comes to those who stay committed.

Evan isn’t chasing the spotlight. He’s building something bigger.

Because in his world, success isn’t just about getting athletes to the next level, it’s about what happens when they get there. It’s about structure, longevity, and creating a life that lasts beyond the game.

“My mindset, creativity, and my genuine passion is what separates me,” he says. “I want to help athletes succeed in life with the right tools and direction, not just as players, but as individuals, and create something sustainable for them long term.”