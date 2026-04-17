Cam’ron is drawing a clear line when it comes to Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, saying he has no interest in sitting down for an interview with the rapper following renewed controversy tied to Ye’s past lyrical revelations.

Speaking on a recent episode of Talk With Flee, Cam’ron referenced Ye’s track “Cousins,” where Ye recounts a highly personal childhood experience. The comments have long been a point of debate, and Cam’ron made it clear the subject shaped his stance.

“I don’t really care about what people do in their off-time, but when you wanna just openly admit at 40-something that you’ve been sucking d**k when you was a teenager, I can’t really rock with you,” he said. “‘Cause you wanna be gay when you wanna be gay when it’s convenient.”

He went on to argue that his issue is not with sexuality itself, but with how personal identity is presented in public discourse. “I don’t have nothing against gay people, but how you just gonna make yourself gay when st ain’t going right?” he said. “Said you was sucking your cousin’s dk when you was little, and not once, you was randomly sucking his dk consistently.”

The remarks spread quickly online, intensifying discussion around both artists. Cam’ron also addressed what he described as Ye’s reaction to his comments, suggesting the rapper accused him of bullying.

“I don’t get that. I hate that,” Cam’ron said. “Somebody comes out and says something. I say something about what they said, and now I’m the bully. […] You’re mad at me?”

The exchange adds another layer to ongoing public friction involving the two figures, with neither side signaling any intention to de-escalate the situation.

Outside of that dispute, Cam’ron also found himself at the center of another viral moment during an appearance by Jey Uso on It Is What It Is. The interaction escalated briefly when Uso lunged forward, prompting others to step in before the situation cooled down. No injuries were reported. Online reaction has been split, with some questioning what occurred while others speculated it may have been staged ahead of WrestleMania.