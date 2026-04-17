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Fire Meets Iceman: Giant Explosion at Toronto Airport Confirmed for Drake Music Video

April 17, 2026
Shawn Grant

A massive explosion seen near Downsview Airport in Toronto was part of a high-budget production for Drake’s upcoming music video. Operating under the code name “PROJECT BOT,” the shoot caused a stir across social media before officials confirmed it was a controlled set piece.

Taking to Instagram, Drake teased that his highly anticipated project, Iceman, is reportedly very close to being finished. The cinematic explosion signals a grand visual scale for the Toronto superstar’s next era. Fans are bracing for the official release as the artist puts the finishing touches on what promises to be a career-defining rollout.

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