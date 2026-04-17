A massive explosion seen near Downsview Airport in Toronto was part of a high-budget production for Drake’s upcoming music video. Operating under the code name “PROJECT BOT,” the shoot caused a stir across social media before officials confirmed it was a controlled set piece.

Taking to Instagram, Drake teased that his highly anticipated project, Iceman, is reportedly very close to being finished. The cinematic explosion signals a grand visual scale for the Toronto superstar’s next era. Fans are bracing for the official release as the artist puts the finishing touches on what promises to be a career-defining rollout.