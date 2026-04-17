Fresh off his 2026 Grammy win for Best Progressive R&B Album with Bloom, Durand Bernarr has officially revealed the track features and production credits for his upcoming project, BERNARR.. Scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, the self-titled album serves as a profound tribute to his father, Bernarr Ferebee Sr., a respected sound engineer who shaped Durand’s early musical perspective.

The album is a star-studded affair, featuring vocal collaborations with Khalid, Big Sean, Sevyn Streeter, and Vic Mensa. Bernarr also reunites with frequent collaborators BJ The Chicago Kid and James Fauntleroy. These pairings highlight Durand’s continued evolution as a premier vocalist and writer in the R&B space.

Behind the boards, the production lineup is equally impressive. Legendary hitmakers Raphael Saadiq, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Troy Taylor lend their expertise alongside contemporary innovators like Bongobytheway and Leven Kali. By blending the influences of his father’s legacy with modern production, Bernarr aims to deliver a project that is both a personal inheritance and a creative elevation. BERNARR. promises to be a definitive celebration of his lineage and a major milestone in his post-Grammy career.