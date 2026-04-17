Fanatics Markets is expanding its prediction market offerings with the launch of “Combos,” a new feature arriving just in time for the 2026 basketball postseason. Powered by Crypto.com’s federally regulated infrastructure, Combos allow users to bundle multiple outcomes—including player props, point spreads, and game totals—into a single prediction contract.

This “build-your-own” functionality is available across major sports such as professional basketball, baseball, and MMA. Customers can easily identify eligible markets by looking for the combo icon within the app.

Currently operating in 24 states and four U.S. territories, Fanatics Markets emphasizes responsible trading through integrated risk management tools. These allow users to set deposit limits, session timeouts, and self-exclusion periods. By combining federal oversight with advanced consumer protections, Fanatics Markets provides a secure platform for sports enthusiasts to engage with the upcoming playoffs and beyond.