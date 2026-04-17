A big birthday salute goes out to Redman, one of Hip Hop’s most authentic voices and enduring personalities, as the Newark, New Jersey legend celebrates his 56th birthday today.

For over three decades, Redman, born Reggie Noble, has remained a cornerstone in the culture, never chasing waves but always creating his own lane. From the moment he stepped on the scene with Whut Thee Album, his raw delivery, sharp wit, and unfiltered personality made him impossible to ignore.

That energy carried through a catalog that still holds weight today, including Muddy Waters, Doc’s Da Name, and Malpractice. Records like “Let’s Get Dirty” and “Smash Sumthin” became staples, while his chemistry with Method Manon Blackout solidified one of the most respected duos in Hip Hop history.

Beyond the booth, Redman proved his range on screen. His role in How High turned into a cult classic, while appearances in Scary Movie 3 and the documentary Backstage showed that his charisma translates just as naturally in front of the camera.

What has always separated Redman is consistency. In an era where artists come and go, he has remained rooted in authenticity, continuing to connect with day one fans while earning respect from a new generation discovering his work.

At 56, Redman is still moving with purpose, still representing the culture the way it is supposed to be represented.

The Source salutes Reggie Noble, a true original whose impact continues to live on through every verse, every performance, and every generation he’s influenced.

Happy Birthday, Redman.