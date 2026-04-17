Interscope Records appears to be distancing itself from singer D4vd amid mounting legal turmoil tied to a murder investigation, according to TMZ. The label’s official website no longer shows the artist on its roster page, where signed performers are typically listed.

The change comes as D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, faces serious allegations in connection with the death of Celeste Rivas. Authorities previously linked the case to a Tesla registered in his name, where the missing teen’s body was discovered last September.

Following the discovery, parent company Universal Music Group reportedly halted promotional plans for the deluxe edition of his album Withered, which had been scheduled for release on September 19. Interscope has not issued a formal statement addressing the status of the artist or his contract.

The legal situation escalated further when D4vd was taken into custody by the LAPD at his Hollywood residence on Thursday. He was later booked at the 77th Street Station Jail around 10 p.m. and is currently being held without bail on suspicion of murder.

His legal team has strongly disputed the allegations. Attorneys stated, “the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

The case has drawn additional attention following earlier law enforcement activity at his Hollywood Hills home. During a raid earlier this year, investigators reportedly found an unused burn cage incinerator and a chainsaw on the property.

Private investigator Steve Fischer, who has been tracking developments, commented on the discovery in a post on X. He described the equipment as unusual for a residential property, noting that the burn cage was “an item you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” Fischer also stated that the device is “advertised to burn at 1,600 degrees,” adding that human cremations are “typically performed at approximately 1,400 degrees,” raising questions about its intended use.

As the investigation continues, both the legal and professional fallout surrounding D4vd remains ongoing, with major industry implications still unfolding.