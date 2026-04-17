Hip-hop legend and three-time Grammy Award winner Ludacris has officially returned to the music scene with his latest single, “Pull Over.” Released today, April 17, 2026, via DTP Records and Def Jam Recordings, the track marks a high-octane comeback for the Atlanta icon as he prepares for his first studio album in over a decade.

Produced by the legendary DJ Toomp, “Pull Over” features a signature marching band aesthetic, driven by sharp snare drums and rowdy horn sections. Ludacris delivers his trademark witty lyricism and larger-than-life metaphors, proving his flow remains as sharp as ever. “I’mma bet the house on ya, I’m trying to risk it all,” he raps, punctuated by the kind of quotable lines that defined his chart-topping era.

With “Pull Over,” the DTP founder successfully bridges his classic “Dirty South” sound with modern energy. The single is currently available on all major streaming platforms, signaling a massive year ahead for the entrepreneur and philanthropist.