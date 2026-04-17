Netflix has officially released the first trailer and key art for its highly anticipated action drama, Man on Fire. The series features Emmy Award winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy, a skilled former Special Forces mercenary struggling with severe PTSD.

Based on the celebrated book series by A.J. Quinnell, the seven-episode drama follows Creasy as he attempts to overcome his personal demons and find redemption. However, his quiet path is interrupted when he is thrust back into the flames to protect those he loves. Speaking to Tudum, Abdul-Mateen II noted that while Creasy is quick to help others, his greatest struggle is his inability to accept help himself.

The series is led by showrunner Kyle Killen and directed by a talented roster, including Steven Caple Jr., who helmed the first two episodes. The cast features an impressive ensemble including Bobby Cannavale, Alice Braga, and Scoot McNairy. This adaptation promises a gritty, emotional dive into the legendary character previously seen on the big screen.

Man on Fire is produced by New Regency and Chernin Entertainment. Fans of high-stakes thrillers can stream the entire season when it premieres globally on Netflix on Thursday, April 30, 2026.