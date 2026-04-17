N.O.R.E., known for his role as host of Drink Champs, has reignited discussion around long-running speculation involving Offset and Saweetie after sharing details about footage he once obtained. The rumors, which date back several years, have suggested a possible connection between the two during Offset’s marriage to Cardi B, though neither artist has confirmed the claims.

Speaking during an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, N.O.R.E. described how he came across the material, tracing it back to a past interview session with Quavo and Takeoff. The moment has since taken on additional weight, as it is now considered one of Takeoff’s final recorded appearances before his passing.

Despite acknowledging the existence of the footage, N.O.R.E. made it clear he has no intention of releasing it. When asked directly whether he would consider sharing it, even hypothetically with Cardi B, he stood firm. “I respected man code… and took it out,” he said, later adding, “Nope… Offset, I got your back.” While he stopped short of confirming anything, his comments have fueled ongoing debate across social platforms.

The speculation itself can be traced to 2022, when Quavo’s verse on “Messy” sparked widespread interpretation. On the track from Only Built For Infinity Links, he raps, “I said, ‘Caresha, please’ (Soo) ‘cause she too messy (Please) / Btch fcked my dog behind my back, but I ain’t stressin’ (Not at all).” The timing of the lyric, arriving after his breakup with Saweetie, led many listeners to draw connections that have persisted ever since.

Offset has consistently denied the narrative. In a 2023 interview with Keke Palmer, he addressed the rumors directly, saying, “No, man. It was a rumor, man. And I feel like it was something deeper than that for the split of me and bro. I don’t really want to touch on [it], but it’s something deeper than that. I think that was a thing that — a bug that I heard.” He added, “I think people was trying to tear my situation down in that situation.”

With N.O.R.E. choosing silence over disclosure, the story continues to live in speculation rather than confirmation.