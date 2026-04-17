Acclaimed lyricist Nick Grant has officially returned with his latest single, “Same Song,” featuring TDE President Punch. The track serves as the lead offering from Grant’s highly anticipated forthcoming project, Smile, which is scheduled for release on May 15, 2026.

Long recognized as a master craftsman of metaphors, Nick Grant uses “Same Song” to signal a refined evolution in his artistry. The track is now available on all digital streaming platforms, showcasing the precise and thoughtful command of language that has set the MC apart since his debut.

Smile is being described as Grant’s most complete statement to date, pushing beyond his lyrical foundation into deeper thematic territory. The project features an impressive roster of collaborators, including Westside Gunn, CyHi, Ransom, and BJ The Chicago Kid. By bridging the gap between intricate lyricism and intentional storytelling, Grant aims to challenge both himself and his listeners. With the backing of industry heavyweights and a renewed focus, Same Song sets a high bar for what fans can expect when the full project arrives next month.