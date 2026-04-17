Reebok has officially tapped R&B star PartyNextDoor to join its global “Born Classic. Worn for Life.” campaign. The partnership spotlights the brand’s evolving Classics line, with the Canadian singer bringing his distinct perspective to heritage silhouettes like the Club C 85 Vintage and Workout Plus.
Known for his atmospheric production and soulful vocals, PartyNextDoor joins a cultural roster that includes Tobe Nwigwe and global ambassador Karol G. Interpreting the campaign through his own lens, he debuted the tagline: “Born Classic. Worn for Legacy.” The collaboration underscores Reebok’s commitment to self-expression, bridging the gap between archival sport style and contemporary music culture. Fans can expect to see PartyNextDoor’s influence across upcoming 2026 brand activations.