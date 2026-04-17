Multi-platinum rapper Future is back in the headlines as he faces a new legal battle over his growing family tree. A Florida woman, Layla Sanad, has officially filed a paternity suit claiming that the 42-year-old artist is the father of her 9-year-old son.

According to court documents first reported by TMZ, Sanad is seeking to legally establish paternity for her son, identified as K.W., who was born in 2017.

Battle Over Support and Jurisdiction

Sanad claims that she and Future were in a romantic relationship that resulted in the birth of their son. While she alleges that Future has privately acknowledged his fatherhood, she states he has refused to pay formal child support. Her lawsuit requests a court order for ongoing support and seeks two years of retroactive payments.

Future has responded by attempting to move the case out of Florida. In his court filings, he identified the child as Kash Wilburn and argued that Arizona would be a more “convenient forum” for the litigation, as Sanad and the child resided there. The rapper also claimed he has already been voluntarily providing $3,500 a month in support, though Sanad is reportedly pushing for a significantly higher amount.

If the court confirms paternity, this would officially mark Future’s 9th child. His history of co-parenting has often been the subject of public fascination, most notably his high-profile relationship with pop star Ciara.

The two share an 11-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn. Following their 2014 split, Ciara eventually married NFL star Russell Wilson, who has since taken an active role in raising young Future. The Wilsons recently filed to legally add “Wilson” to the boy’s name, reflecting the family unit they have built.

Beyond Ciara and now Sanad, Future has several other children from various previous relationships, maintaining a reputation as one of the most prolific figures in hip-hop both on and off the charts.