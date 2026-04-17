The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested singer D4vd in connection with the death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him. The singer, whose legal name is David Burke, is currently being held without bail following the discovery of the remains of Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

According to investigators, the victim’s decomposing body was discovered in September within the towed vehicle. Hernandez, a resident of Lake Elsinore, had been reported missing in 2024. Sources close to the investigation previously indicated that the body had been dismembered, suggesting that multiple individuals may have been involved in the process of disposal. ABC notes, the LAPD plans to present the case to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Monday for formal filing consideration.

Attorneys for the 21-year-old artist released a statement maintaining his innocence. “The actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the statement read. His legal team emphasized that no formal indictment has been returned and that Burke has only been detained under suspicion. They have vowed to vigorously defend the singer against the allegations as the legal process moves forward in what has become a high-profile criminal investigation.