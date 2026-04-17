The New York Mets did not just lose at Wrigley Field. They continued a collapse that is starting to define their season.

A 12-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs pushed the Mets to nine straight defeats, their longest losing streak in 22 years and the way this one unfolded only reinforced what has been building for weeks.

The game was decided early. Kodai Senga was hit hard in the first inning, surrendering a three run homer as part of a four run opening frame that immediately put the Mets behind. The Cubs kept applying pressure, adding runs in the second and never allowing the Mets to regain control. Senga could not settle in, the bullpen could not contain the damage, and the Mets were forced to play from behind all afternoon.

What makes the loss more frustrating is that the Mets actually generated offense. 14 hits should translate into a competitive game. Instead, they managed just four runs. That is not a lack of opportunity; it’s a failure in execution. Situational hitting continues to be one of the biggest issues for this team and it showed again in Chicago.

The Mets entered this series already reeling, being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series where the pitching held up, but the offense offered no response. That same pattern carried over to Wrigley. RISP but no timely hits and no ability to shift momentum once the game starts to turn.

The individual struggles are now impossible to ignore.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .176 and still has not driven in a run through 17 games. For a player expected to anchor the lineup, that absence of production is crippling. For the first time this year, Lindor was yanked from the leadoff spot and was third in the batting order in Chicago. When your leader is not producing and not consistently locking in defensively, the entire structure of the team begins to feel unstable.Will Soto coming off the IL this upcoming week strengthen the Mets’ ability to bring runs in? That remains to be seen.

The roster management has only added to the frustration.

Carson Benge is hitting .130 with 13 strikeouts, which is expected from a rookie adjusting to the major league level. But the handling of Ronny Mauricio continues to raise questions. Moving him back and forth between Syracuse and the majors, even after delivering in key moments, disrupts rhythm and development. It sends a mixed message to a player who needs consistent opportunity to grow.

At this point, the conversation has to shift from what is happening to who is responsible.

How much of this falls on David Stearns?

This roster is a direct reflection of his offseason decisions. The construction, the balance, the lack of a consistent run producing presence, all of it traces back to the front office. Right now, the vision has not translated into a functioning team.

How much falls on Carlos Mendoza?

Because regardless of roster limitations, a nine-game losing streak speaks to response. It speaks to preparation, in-game adjustments and the ability to keep the team focused enough to keep and hold the lead in a game. Right now, Mendy is not showing that ability.

And ultimately, how much falls on ownership?

Steve Cohen has made it clear that expectations in Queens are not supposed to include stretches like this. With that level of investment comes accountability at every level of the organization.

The Mets are not just losing. They are being outplayed, out executed and out adjusted. Nine straight losses is not a fluke. It is a reflection and right now, it reflects a team that does not have answers.