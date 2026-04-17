Turtle Beach Corporation has officially revealed the Stealth Pro II, a premium wireless multiplatform gaming headset positioned as the new pinnacle of gaming audio. Serving as the successor to the highly acclaimed Stealth Pro, this flagship model bridges the gap between high-performance gaming gear and audiophile-grade listening.

To demonstrate the headset’s precision, Turtle Beach conducted an ultimate stealth showdown featuring Jinichi Kawakami, known as the world’s last surviving ninja. Using the Stealth Pro II, a gamer successfully tracked every move made by the ninja, proving that if the headset can pick up a ninja’s footsteps, it can capture any in-game detail.

The Stealth Pro II features Japan Audio Society certified 24-bit/96kHz Hi-Res Wireless Audio and massive 60mm Eclipse dual drivers. These components work together to deliver deep bass and crisp highs. A major standout is the CrossPlay 2.0 system, which allows users to seamlessly switch between up to four platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and mobile, at the touch of a button.

“The Stealth Pro II represents the absolute new standard by which all other gaming headsets will be judged,” said Cris Keirn, CEO of Turtle Beach.

Technical highlights include advanced Active Noise Cancellation, a broadcast-quality floating microphone with AI noise reduction, and Dolby Atmos spatial audio for total immersion. For marathon sessions, the headset includes dual 40-hour swappable batteries, ensuring zero downtime. The design utilizes premium materials like anodized aluminum and memory foam ear cushions for long-term comfort and durability.

The Stealth Pro II launches on May 17, 2026, with an MSRP of $349.99. Pre-orders are available starting today through the official Turtle Beach website and global retailers.