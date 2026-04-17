Tyga is taking a significant step beyond music, moving into film with a leading role in the upcoming musical drama Baby, You’re a Star. The project, set in 1989, positions the multi-platinum artist not only in front of the camera but behind the scenes as a producer and co-writer.

The story centers on a young creative searching for independence and purpose outside the limits of his surroundings. Its themes reflect familiar territory for Tyga, exploring ambition, identity, and the fight for self-expression. The narrative follows a path shaped by relationships, hardship, and the challenge of finding a unique voice.

Filming is already in progress, with a cast that combines seasoned performers and emerging talent. Still, much of the attention is on Tyga’s evolution. The film represents his first major feature acting role, signaling a deliberate pivot into long-form storytelling.

Tyga originally rose to prominence in the early 2010s, building momentum with a string of hits. His breakout track Rack City helped propel him into mainstream success, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieving multi-platinum status. That momentum carried into his debut studio album Careless World: Rise of the Last King, which debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard 200.

With Baby, You’re a Star, Tyga is extending his creative reach, blending his musical instincts with cinematic storytelling. The project reflects a broader ambition to shape narratives beyond the recording booth, marking a new phase in his career trajectory.