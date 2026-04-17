Former news anchor and breast cancer survivor Katie Couric is using her platform to demand answers as medical data reveals a staggering increase in cancer diagnoses among young people. During a recent episode of Kara Swisher’s podcast, Couric expressed her shock and frustration, asking bluntly, “What the f**k is going on?”

Couric’s alarm follows unprecedented reports from doctors regarding an explosion of pancreatic and colorectal cancer cases in Americans under the age of 50.

'What the f*ck is going on?' WHY are 17 types of CANCER SKYROCKETING? — Katie Couric pic.twitter.com/yhKxxpalNo — RT (@RT_com) April 17, 2026

A “Crushing” New Reality

Couric, who has been a vocal advocate for early screening since the death of her first husband, Jay Monahan, from colon cancer in 1998, noted that the face of the disease is changing. She highlighted the tragic case of a 21-year-old college student diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer despite having no family history of the illness.

“I am hearing more and more about people in their early forties, thirties, even twenties, being diagnosed with this disease at an advanced stage,” Couric said. “I can’t even tell you guys how crushing it is.”

While traditional risk factors like obesity and sedentary lifestyles are often blamed, Couric suggested that the root cause might be deeply embedded in modern living. She pointed to several potential environmental culprits, including:

Ultra-processed foods

Microplastics

“Forever chemicals” (PFAS)

The over-prescription of antibiotics

A Personal Battle with the Disease

Couric’s urgency is fueled by her own recent health battles. After spending decades as a “screening evangelist,” she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, just one year after she had been a prominent voice debunking “misinformation” regarding mRNA COVID-19 vaccines on her personal website.

The Sandra Rose report notes that Couric had previously worked with medical experts to assure the public—including pregnant women—of the safety of the vaccines. Following her own diagnosis, she has doubled down on her mission to ensure that younger generations understand they are no longer “too young” for cancer.

The Medical Landscape

The data supports Couric’s concerns. Oncologists are increasingly seeing “early-onset” cancers that were once considered diseases of the elderly. This shift has prompted some medical organizations to lower the recommended age for initial colorectal screenings to 45, though many cases, like the ones Couric cited, are appearing even earlier.

As Couric continues to push for environmental investigations and earlier diagnostic tools, her message to the public remains clear: the environment is changing, and our approach to preventative health must change with it.