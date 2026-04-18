What began as a loud social media exchange between rapper 50 Cent and actor-comedian Marlon Wayans quietly dissolved into laughter on April 18, 2026, after the two unexpectedly crossed paths backstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

50 Cent and Marlon Wayans run into each other backstage after their social media back and forth pic.twitter.com/C0m2lz1EcQ — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) April 18, 2026

The moment unfolded away from cameras during the industry event, where both men were present for separate appearances. According to attendees, the atmosphere shifted quickly from cautious to relaxed, with the pair reportedly joking and laughing as they addressed their recent online back-and-forth. The encounter marked their first face-to-face meeting since the public exchange began.

The tension originally stemmed from comments Wayans made during an appearance on The Cruz Show, where he criticized 50 Cent’s repeated online jabs at Sean “Diddy” Combs, suggesting the rapper should stop “kicking a man while he’s down,” referring to Combs’ ongoing legal challenges.

50 Cent responded in typical fashion, escalating the situation online by posting memes of Wayans in his White Chickscharacter and resurfacing images from past social events involving Combs. The exchange continued as Wayans pushed back with his own memes, questioning 50 Cent’s credibility and warning him about “karma”.

Despite the digital sparring, Wayans later softened his stance during a KTLA 5 interview, where he made it clear he did not want real conflict, referring to 50 Cent as the “biggest brother” of the industry.

Their CinemaCon interaction now appears to have effectively closed the chapter. Witnesses described the backstage meeting as lighthearted, with both men appearing to acknowledge the performative nature of their feud.

While neither side issued an official statement following the encounter, the tone of the meeting suggested any lingering friction had been set aside. What once played out as a sharp online rivalry now seems to have been reduced to entertainment, with both figures signaling that there is no lasting tension between them.