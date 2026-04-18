Hip-hop royalty met boxing excellence on Saturday morning as legendary rapper Lil Kim led unified super featherweight champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner to the ring. Performing her classic hit “Jump Off,” Kim set an electric tone at Madison Square Garden as Baumgardner prepared for her highly anticipated headlining title defense against South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin.

The performance fueled the champion for a masterful display under the bright lights of ESPN. Baumgardner, who entered the night holding the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles, utilized her superior movement and technical range to neutralize Shin’s aggressive pressure. Over 10 rounds of high-intensity action, “The Bomb” landed clean uppercuts and sharp counters that kept the challenger at bay.