Baby Keem Launches Global ‘Ca$ino’ Tour With Sold Out Raleigh Show

Grammy Award-winning artist Baby Keem officially kicked off The Ca$ino Tour last night with a high-energy, sold-out performance at The Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina. Presented by Live Nation, eerie Times, and pgLang, the opening night featured explosive renditions of tracks from his latest album, Ca$ino, including “Birds & the Bees” and “Good Flirts.”

The 44-date global trek continues tonight, April 16, in Charlotte before hitting major North American cities. Keem also thrilled fans with massive hits like “Family Ties” and “Orange Soda.” After the domestic leg, the tour will head to Europe and the UK later this summer, cementing Keem’s status as a premier global performer.