A Brazilian woman at the center of a developing controversy has come forward with claims involving high-profile figures connected to past social circles around Donald Trump. In her first English-language interview, 41-year-old Amanda Ungaro alleged she witnessed troubling interactions involving First Lady Melania Trump and Italian modeling agent Paolo Zampolli.

Ungaro stated that Zampolli, who is widely credited with introducing Melania to Donald Trump in 1998, subjected her to abuse. She described incidents that included physical violence, confiscation of her passport, and exposure to parties involving underage girls. Ungaro also claimed she flew on a private jet linked to Jeffrey Epstein at age 17 in 2002 and later attended events at Mar-a-Lago and the White House.

Her allegations remain unverified and are emerging alongside an ongoing case in Florida tied to Epstein-related records. Ungaro, who was deported to Brazil in October 2025 following an arrest during a custody dispute, has offered to testify before a House Oversight Committee reviewing those files.

Zampolli has disputed narratives surrounding his role, maintaining that he introduced the Trumps at a New York Fashion Week gathering in 1998. He has said he is willing to testify before Congress to “correct the record.” While his name appears in documents associated with Epstein, Zampolli has described their relationship as “cordial” and limited to professional dealings, citing shared business interests in the modeling industry.

Separately, longstanding speculation has pointed to Epstein as the one who may have introduced the couple, supported in part by a 2019 FBI witness account.

Melania Trump addressed the issue publicly on April 9, 2026, rejecting any suggestion of a deeper connection. In a White House statement, she acknowledged a single encounter with Epstein at a public event in 2000 and called the rumors “defamatory.” A spokesperson added that she has “no knowledge” of the personal dispute between Zampolli and Ungaro.

Ungaro has since claimed to possess “damaging information” tied to the group’s past associations, though no evidence has been substantiated publicly.