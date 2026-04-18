The long-awaited return of Euphoria has delivered massive numbers for HBO, with the Season 3 premiere drawing 8.5 million U.S. viewers across linear and streaming platforms in its first three days. This debut marks a staggering 44% increase over the Season 2 premiere, solidifying the series as one of the most-watched titles in the network’s history.

Season 3 takes a bold leap forward, picking up the story years after the central characters’ high school graduation. The significant viewership spike follows years of intense anticipation and viral buzz surrounding the show’s new direction. As the most social series on television, Euphoria continues to dominate cultural conversations, proving that its dedicated fanbase remained loyal during the extended hiatus. With the premiere setting a new high bar, HBO expects the season to maintain its status as a ratings juggernaut.