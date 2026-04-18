Michael J launches Purpose Driven Radio inspiring culture shift

A Moment That Changed Direction

It didn’t start with a pitch deck or a rollout strategy. For Michael J, it started with loss. After the passing of his father, life slowed in a way that forced reflection. The pace of business, the constant movement, and the focus on building all took a back seat to something quieter and more personal. In that space, the questions became different—less about success, more about meaning.

Somewhere in that process, the idea for Purpose Driven Radio began to take shape. It wasn’t driven by timing or opportunity, but by a deeper sense of purpose. What started as a simple concept—a 30-minute radio show centered on Gospel rap and encouragement—quickly evolved into something more intentional.

As Michael J puts it, “This wasn’t something I planned. It came from a place of loss, but also from a place of clarity about what I’m meant to do next.”

More Than Just Music

At its core, Purpose Driven Radio isn’t trying to follow traditional radio formulas. It’s designed to create a moment—something listeners can step into, even briefly, and leave feeling different than when they arrived.

The show blends Gospel hip-hop with real, grounded encouragement. Artists like Melvin Crispell III and Jarell Smalls are part of the rotation, bringing both energy and message. But beyond the music, it’s the tone of the show that stands out.

Michael J doesn’t approach it like a performer. He speaks in a way that feels direct and personal, offering perspective shaped by his own experiences rather than rehearsed talking points. The goal isn’t to impress—it’s to connect.

Faith Made Practical

Throughout each episode, the message remains consistent: stay grounded, even when life feels uncertain. Instead of long speeches, Michael J focuses on simple, practical reminders—encouraging listeners to engage with their faith in ways that feel manageable.

He often references passages like Romans 10:9–10 and suggests building small daily habits, such as reading a chapter from Proverbs. It’s not presented as instruction, but as something accessible—something people can carry with them beyond the show.

“If someone can walk away with even one thing that helps them get through their day, then the show is doing what it’s supposed to do,” he says.

Growing With Purpose

The show is already gaining traction, currently airing in cities like Charleston, Augusta, and Myrtle Beach. While the reach is still growing, the response has been steady—listeners connecting with both the music and the message.

Plans are underway to expand into larger markets, including Atlanta and New York City by fall 2026. But even with that growth, the direction remains focused. The goal isn’t just to be heard in more places—it’s to reach more people in meaningful ways.

An Assignment, Not Just a Project

For Michael J, this represents a shift. Known for his work as a brand strategist, this venture moves beyond business into something more personal. He describes Purpose Driven Radio as his “assignment”—a word that reflects responsibility more than ambition.

That mindset shapes everything about the show. It’s not built around trends or numbers, but around intention. Around showing up consistently and offering something real.

In a space where content is constant and attention is limited, Purpose Driven Radio offers something quieter but more lasting—a pause, a message, a moment of clarity.

Looking Ahead

As the show continues to expand, the vision remains simple. Reach people. Stay consistent. Keep the message clear.

Because for Michael J, success isn’t just measured in growth—it’s measured in impact. And if even one listener feels encouraged at the right moment, then the purpose behind it all is already being fulfilled.

Purpose Driven Radio is currently airing across select stations, with more cities expected to come on board through 2026. Listeners can stay connected and follow updates on Instagram at @billboardcenter/purpose driven radio