As the 2026 NFL Draft descends upon the Steel City, Mitchell & Ness is honoring one of Pittsburgh’s most beloved cultural icons. Releasing today, April 17, the Mac Miller x Steelers capsule is a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper and his deep-rooted connection to his hometown.

The collection, anchored by the theme “dreams start in Pittsburgh,” arrives just a week before the draft officially kicks off on April 23. By merging the legacy of the Pittsburgh Steelers with Mac Miller’s global cultural impact, the capsule celebrates the independent spirit and creative evolution that defined the artist’s career. From his early days at Taylor Allderdice High School to leading the Terrible Towel twirl at Acrisure Stadium, Miller’s pride for the city remained a constant throughout his life.

This limited-edition collaboration offers fans a way to carry that legacy forward during one of the city’s biggest sports moments. The capsule features various apparel items that reflect the intersection of music, sport, and hometown identity. Fans can find the collection at Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and the official Steelers Team Store. As thousands of visitors arrive for the draft, the release stands as a powerful reminder of the artistry and grit that continue to put Pittsburgh on the map.