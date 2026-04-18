A visit to a Bronx preschool on April 18, 2026 brought together Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as the two spotlighted a growing push to expand childcare access across the city.

Barack Obama and Zohran Mamdani sing ‘Wheels on the Bus’ at a childcare center in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/mdra2jCsJa — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 18, 2026

The event took place at the Learning Through Play Pre-K Center, where the pair spent time engaging directly with young students. They read the children’s book “Alone and Together” and led the class in a singalong of “The Wheels on the Bus,” turning the visit into both a policy moment and a hands-on interaction.

Child: I know your name. Mamdani.



Obama: What’s his first name?



Child: Mayor. pic.twitter.com/lXIpdt5Yzb — Acyn (@Acyn) April 18, 2026

Beyond the classroom activities, the visit carried a broader message. Obama and Mamdani used a sandcastle demonstration to illustrate ideas around community building and the importance of accessible housing. The metaphor was intended to connect early childhood support with larger civic infrastructure.

The meeting also marked a notable moment for the mayor, who recently passed his first 100 days in office. Obama reportedly offered to act as a mentor and “sounding board” as Mamdani navigates the early stages of his administration.

At the center of Mamdani’s agenda is a plan to make childcare more widely available, including a proposal to extend free access to all two-year-olds in New York City. The administration has already taken initial steps, launching a pilot program that provides free, on-site childcare specifically for municipal employees.

Support for the initiative is also building at the state level. Mamdani has been working alongside Kathy Hochul, who recently committed $1.2 billion in funding toward expanding childcare access.

In addition to public funding, the mayor is seeking private support to strengthen the effort. He has called for $20 million in donations to help scale services and ensure broader reach.

The Bronx visit underscored both the political backing and the practical focus behind the plan, as Mamdani continues to position childcare as a central pillar of his administration’s policy goals.