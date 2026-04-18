Paramount Pictures officially confirmed Top Gun 3 at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Tom Cruise will reprise his legendary role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, reuniting with veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

According to Variety, the sequel follows the massive success of 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, which grossed $1.5 billion globally. While plot details remain classified, Paramount revealed that a script by Ehren Kruger is already underway. After 40 years of high-flying action, the franchise continues to soar as a priority for the newly merged Paramount Skydance studio.