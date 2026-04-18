Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani has officially chosen his side in the rap debate, picking Cardi B over Nicki Minaj for a powerful reason. Mamdani revealed that he is currently teaming up with the “WAP” superstar to advocate for universal childcare.

“We’re already teaming up with Cardi B to put out the word,” Mamdani stated. By leveraging Cardi B’s massive platform, the initiative aims to bring national attention to affordable childcare access, merging hip hop culture with vital legislative advocacy in New York.

Zohran Mamdani when asked Cardi B or Nicki Minaj:



“Cardi B […] We’re already teaming up with Cardi B to put out the word about universal childcare.” pic.twitter.com/eRnvxoP9z0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2026

Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used his first 100 days in office to highlight an ambitious policy slate and early public safety gains following his January 1 inauguration after his 2025 upset victory.

I was elected as a democratic socialist, and will continue to govern as a democratic socialist. ⁰⁰100 days in — and we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/RSeauTrraM — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 12, 2026

Administration officials pointed to more than 100,000 potholes filled, described as the fastest repair pace in 11 years, along with January figures showing record-low murders and shootings. The mayor also cited a $2 million tenant victory for Bronx workers as part of early housing enforcement efforts.

NOW – NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says being a socialist is nothing to be ashamed of, "we will not be ashamed of… standing steadfast alongside our trans neighbours… or fighting for immigrants targeted by ICE." pic.twitter.com/cXVyTCMtWA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 12, 2026

On the economic front, Mamdani announced a $30 million subsidized grocery store at the historic La Marqueta site in East Harlem, with four additional city-backed stores planned across New York City. The program is part of his broader pledge to establish five city-run grocery locations aimed at lowering food costs in underserved neighborhoods.

The La Marqueta site carries historical weight, first opened as a public market by Mayor LaGuardia in 1936, and will now serve as a flagship location for the initiative.

City Hall outlined how the program will operate:

Offer staple goods at a reduced price, subsidized by the city.

Contract a private vendor to run the stores who will be required to pay workers union wages.

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani is fulfilling his campaign promise to open 5 city-run grocery stores across NYC.@NYCMayor told us the stores will:

– Offer staple goods at a reduced price, subsidized by the city.

– Contract a private vendor to run the stores who will be required to pay… pic.twitter.com/kSNBTBT2Hx — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) April 12, 2026

Mamdani also announced pilot free childcare sites for 2,000 two-year-olds this fall, expanding his early education agenda.

The mayor leaned into his democratic socialist identity during the milestone, drawing both support and criticism. He stated, “we will not be ashamed of… standing steadfast alongside our trans neighbours… or fighting for immigrants targeted by ICE.”

Supporters applauded the remarks and policy direction, while critics renewed concerns over campaign promises they say remain unfulfilled, including free bus service proposals and broader business community unease about the city’s expanding role in essential services.

The grocery initiative in particular has become a focal point of debate, with supporters framing it as a direct response to affordability pressures and opponents questioning execution and cost.

As Mamdani crosses the 100-day mark, his administration is presenting an early record defined by aggressive social policy rollout, visible infrastructure repairs, and a clear ideological stance that continues to shape the political conversation in New York City.