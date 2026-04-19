Independent hip-hop artist BAWON has officially released his latest project, Winter In America (The Epstein Files Disclosure), under his independent imprint Free Em All Records. Accompanied by a raw, cinematic music video for the title track, the album serves as a piercing critique of power dynamics, media influence, and the public’s response to modern institutional revelations.

Drawing inspiration from Gil Scott-Heron’s legendary work of the same name, BAWON reimagines conscious hip-hop for an era dominated by information leaks and contested truths. The Queens-born lyricist stays rooted in the East Coast boom bap tradition, delivering a message-driven foundation that challenges industry gatekeeping. By releasing the project through Free Em All Records, BAWON reinforces his commitment to artistic autonomy and social awareness.

The title track’s visual component amplifies these heavy themes, using a stark aesthetic to underscore the album’s focus on transparency and justice. BAWON’s latest work positions him as a modern successor to the borough’s long-standing legacy of influential, politically charged voices. The project is designed to act as a lens through which listeners can examine the complexities of truth in a digital age.

Winter In America (The Epstein Files Disclosure) and the official music video are currently available for streaming on all major digital platforms.