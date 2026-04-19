Hip-hop icon Lil Wayne took to social media on Saturday, April 18, 2026, to share a candid reflection on his absence from major industry milestones. The rapper described it as a “humbling experience” to be consistently “uninvited and uninvolved” as events like Coachella and the Grammy Awards pass by.

Despite the apparent snubs, Wayne expressed deep gratitude toward his audience, stating that the space he holds in their hearts is the only “timeless” experience that matters. “I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart,” he wrote, concluding with a heartfelt “I aint shit without u.”