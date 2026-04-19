Michael B. Jordan debuted a sultry first look at The Thomas Crown Affair during Amazon MGM’s CinemaCon presentation on April 15, 2026. Directed, produced, and led by Jordan, this “reimagination” pits his billionaire heist artist against former FBI agent Adria Arjona, while Kenneth Branagh looms as a dangerous antagonist.

Breaking with previous iterations in which rich men stole for sport, Jordan’s Crown seeks to recover misappropriated artifacts for their rightful owners. “I didn’t want a reboot,” Jordan told Variety. “The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today.”

Featuring an original score by Jon Batiste and a star-studded cast including Lily Gladstone and Danai Gurira, the international heist thriller is slated for a March 5, 2027, theatrical release.