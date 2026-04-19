Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson recently shared a candid reflection on the disparities within Hollywood casting, noting she has yet to lead a major film franchise. Despite a career spanning nearly 30 years and critically acclaimed performances, Henson highlighted how her male counterparts often see different career trajectories.

“After Baby Boy, Tyrese booked two franchise movies, huge: Transformers and Fast and Furious,” Henson remarked. “I still have not booked my franchise film.” While addressing the gap, the actress emphasized that she no longer takes the exclusion personally, citing an understanding of the industry’s internal politics. Now working as a producer, Henson noted that being on the “other side of the table” has provided a new perspective, shielding her from the emotional toll of these systemic hurdles.