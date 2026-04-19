WWE’s Trick Williams Sends “Gingerbread Man” Diss Track to His Wrestlemania Opponent

Nah, man, Trick Williams has dropped a diss on Sami Zayn. With WrestleMania this weekend and Lil Yachty in his corner, Trick grabbed Cardi B’s “Errtime” beat to send shots at the current United States Champion, or as the title suggests, “Gingerbread Man.” Hear it below and see Trick fight Sami tonight on WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty is speaking out after facing criticism for his involvement in the WrestleMania storyline build.

Yachty recently appeared in an angle featuring Trick Williams and Sami Zayn, drawing mixed reactions from fans.

BROOO TRICK WILLIAMS WITH LIL YACHTY IS SO GREAT MAN 😂#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/AYoVyzjTtX — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 4, 2026

Addressing the backlash, Yachty defended his role and passion for wrestling. “I understand yall upset but don’t try and step on my moment,” he said, noting his long history as a dedicated viewer and event attendee.

The rapper emphasized his deep knowledge of the sport, adding that he regularly watches weekly programming and has attended multiple premium live events.

“Who’s to say I don’t deserve to be a part of something I love so dearly?” he added.