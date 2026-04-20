Long before the word “biopic” became shorthand for cinematic event status, television delivered one of its most influential portrayals of musical history through The Jacksons: An American Dream. The five-hour ABC miniseries, which premiered in November 1992, remains a defining screen chronicle of the Jackson family’s rise from Gary, Indiana to global superstardom.

Structured as a two-part narrative spanning roughly four decades, the project drew from Katherine Jackson’s autobiography My Family. Part one traces Joe and Katherine Jackson building their household of nine children while discovering early musical promise in their sons. Part two moves into the meteoric rise of The Jackson 5 under Motown, Michael Jackson’s emergence as a solo force, and the internal tensions that accompanied fame, culminating in the landmark Motown 25 performance.

The production became a ratings success and earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Choreography, cementing its place in music television history. Its cast helped define how audiences visualize the Jackson story, with Angela Bassett portraying Katherine Jackson, Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs as Joe Jackson, and multiple actors including Wylie Draper, Jason Weaver, and Alex Burrall depicting Michael Jackson at different stages of his life. The ensemble also featured Terrence Howard as Jackie Jackson and Billy Dee Williams as Berry Gordy.

Musically, the miniseries became a hybrid of performance and history. It featured 38 songs, blending original recordings with cast performances. Michael Jackson’s own vocals were used for signature tracks like “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and “ABC”. Jason Weaver contributed vocals for several younger Michael performances, helping bridge authenticity with dramatization. A soundtrack was also released through Motown in 1992.

More than three decades later, that televised portrait is being reexamined through a theatrical lens with Michael, a major biographical film scheduled for U.S. release on April 24, 2026 in theaters and IMAX. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, the project stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, in the title role, with Juliano Krue Valdi portraying the young icon.

The film’s early buzz has been intense. Industry projections place its domestic opening between $75 million and $90 million, while its teaser trailer reportedly generated over 116 million views in its first 24 hours, a record for a musical biopic.

The cast includes Jaafar Jackson as Michael, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, and Miles Teller as attorney John Branca. With a reported initial cut exceeding 3.5 hours, the film’s scope has already sparked discussion about whether it may eventually be split into multiple parts or extended into a sequel structure.

Current expectations suggest Michael will focus on his rise through the Jackson 5 and his solo breakthrough, likely culminating around the Off the Wall era, with later years left for future exploration.

From the foundational storytelling of The Jacksons: An American Dream to the scale of Michael, the Jackson legacy continues its transformation from television history into modern cinematic mythology.