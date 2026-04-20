Magic Stun Pistons in Game 1, Seize Control of Series Early

The Orlando Magic delivered a statement performance to open their playoff run, defeating the top-seeded Detroit Pistons112 to 101 in Game 1.

Cade Cunningham arrives ahead of Pistons-Magic Game 1 🤩🔥



(via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/f5vwzt5WjU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 19, 2026

THE 8-SEED MAGIC WIN GAME 1 IN DETROIT 🪄



This series could get interesting 👀 pic.twitter.com/bHxTxSjlm0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2026

Orlando, entering as the No. 8 seed, controlled the game from the opening tip and never gave Detroit a chance to take the lead. It marks the first time in the modern play-by-play era of the NBA, which began in the 1997 to 1998 season, that a No. 1 seed failed to hold a lead in its playoff opener.

The Magic officially have the Pistons on upset watch 😳#NBA pic.twitter.com/74mnPAT80x — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 20, 2026

Paolo Banchero led the way for the Magic with 23 points and 9 rebounds, setting the tone with physical play and consistency throughout. Franz Wagner took over late, scoring 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to shut down any chance of a Detroit comeback.

Paolo Banchero with a CLEAN lob to Wendell Carter Jr. for the alley-oop 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mcqx8hYffU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2026

On the other side, Cade Cunningham delivered a standout individual performance, finishing with a playoff career-high 39 points. However, Detroit struggled to generate offense beyond its star guard, and that imbalance proved costly.

The loss continues a troubling trend for the Pistons at home in the postseason. Detroit has now dropped 11 straight home playoff games, a skid that dates back to 2008 and adds pressure heading into Game 2.

While most higher-seeded teams across the league held serve in their opening matchups, Orlando’s win stands apart as the clearest upset of the early playoff slate.

For the Magic, it is more than just a road win. It is a shift in expectations. For the Pistons, it is an immediate test of resilience with the series already tilted.