Marjorie Taylor Greene Amplifies Claims Questioning 2024 Trump ‘Assassination Attempt’

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has attracted renewed attention after circulating social media content that advances conspiracy theories about the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, including suggestions of a possible staged event or official “cover-up.”

"I'm not a traitor to my country… he said if my son were to get killed – it would be my fault."



Marjorie Taylor Greene says President Trump showed “no compassion” after she told him her family was receiving death threats.



📺https://t.co/iZL1lQ67qo@piersmorgan | @mtgreenee pic.twitter.com/6rhNiMDI9Q — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) April 15, 2026

Greene, who was once a strong ally of Trump, experienced a breakdown in that political relationship in late 2025. The split ultimately contributed to her early departure from Congress and a shift into a more openly critical and independent public role, where she has increasingly engaged with controversial online narratives.

Extremely important post worth the read and consideration.

Corey Comperatore’s family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024.

President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge.

Why isn’t he?

That’s the question. https://t.co/kTpoRHYsYZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2026

In April 2026, Greene reposted a lengthy thread on X, formerly known as Twitter, that questioned whether the Butler shooting unfolded as officially described. The post compiled a series of claims that have circulated widely in fringe online communities and were amplified again through Greene’s account.

I agree. Corey Comperatore’s wife and daughters deserve to know why Corey, a true American patriot and hero was murdered in Butler.

Trump said repeatedly “I am your retribution.”

Where is the retribution?

Why is Larry Loomer covering up for Thomas Crook’s and whoever else was… https://t.co/BgRxK0dJW4 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 18, 2026

Among the assertions was the idea that Trump’s decision to state he would only speak about the incident once was strategic. The post described it as a tactic to “stop any further conversation” and hide a lie.

The thread also pointed to what it described as inconsistencies in Trump’s public response following the event. It argued it was “out of character” for Trump not to aggressively criticize the Secret Service for its failures, instead promoting an agent involved in his protection.

I’m not calling the Butler assassination a hoax.

But there are a lot of questions that deserve public answers.

I’m asking why won’t Trump release the information about Matthew Crooks?

Did he actually act alone? If not, who is behind him and who helped him?

Why the cover up?? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 19, 2026

Visual analysis claims were also raised, with skeptics focusing on the widely circulated image of Trump raising his fist after the incident. The post suggested that he appeared too composed and too visible for someone who had just survived an attack, using that interpretation to question the official narrative.

More extreme allegations within the reposted material introduced what it referred to as a “sacrifice” theory. That claim suggested that the death of supporter Corey Comperatore was “sacrificed” to make a staged event appear legitimate.

The repost has reignited debate over Greene’s continued engagement with disputed narratives and the broader role of political figures in amplifying unverified claims online.