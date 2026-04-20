Most Valuable Promotions’ inaugural U.S. event, MVPW-02, delivered a night of high-stakes action at Madison Square Garden’s Infosys Theater. In the main event, unified super featherweight champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (18-1, 7 KOs) successfully defended her WBA, WBO, and IBF titles with a commanding unanimous decision victory over South Korea’s Bo Mi Re Shin.

Baumgardner controlled the 10-round contest from the opening bell, utilizing her precision jab and superior ring IQ. Despite a game effort from Shin, Baumgardner’s efficiency remained the difference. In a post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Baumgardner signaled her desire for legacy-defining clashes, calling out icons Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The co-main event produced a stunning upset as New Zealand’s Lani Daniels (12-4-2, 2 KOs) became a three-division world champion. Daniels defeated Shadasia Green via a ninth-round TKO to claim the IBF, WBO, and Ring super middleweight titles. Green was transported to a local hospital for testing following the stoppage but later released an optimistic update to fans.

On the undercard, Krystal Rosado and Natalie Dove both secured hard-fought victories, while heavyweight Luis Gjolena and lightweight Jahmal Harvey maintained their perfect records with early stoppages. The event, streamed live on ESPN, marked a significant milestone for women’s boxing, successfully utilizing three-minute rounds for its championship matchups.